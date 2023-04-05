The Vietnam Veterans of Sumner County were honored at a program held at the Sumner County Administration Building in Gallatin, Tenn. on Wednesday night, March 29th — National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the United States. The commemoration was sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 240 and the American Legion Post 17.
The Vietnam Veterans Day is meant to honor the US military members who served during the Vietnam War (1955-1975) and was first observed as a one-time occasion on March 29, 2012, when President Barack Obama issued a proclamation calling on “all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.” March 29 was selected because it marks the day when the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam in 1973.
In a speech directed to Vietnam veterans, Obama noted, “One of the most painful chapters in our history was Vietnam, most particularly how we treated our troops. You were often blamed for a war you didn’t start when you should have been commended for serving your country with valor.”
In 2017, the Congressional Vietnam Veterans Recognition Act established March 29th as a national observance every year.
The Sumner County Chamber room was filled for a program that opened with remarks by Veterans Mike Bair and Clark Trivett. The invocation was delivered by Chaplain Willie Wright, and the national anthem was presented by Charlotte Covington.
The keynote speaker for the night was Gallatin resident Susan Hunter, author of the highly-acclaimed “77 Letters” — a book about letters written by Hunter’s mother to Vietnam soldiers during the war. The book was conceived when Hunter, hoping to engage her mother’s failing memory, searched the attic for letters she had heard of, and found a trove of correspondence to and from soldiers, each response carefully carbon copied by her mother. According to Hunter’s website, “…they excitedly begin to sort the letters and their carbon copy replies. Six from Bill. Four from Sam. Eight from Joe.” But one soldier, Sergeant Robert E. (Bob) Johnson wrote 77 letters over the seven years of his multiple tours in Vietnam.
Hunter adapted her book into a stage play that was produced by the Actors Point Theater and had four performances at the Cornerstone Theater in Hendersonville last November. She is now working on a documentary series about the Vietnam War.
Hunter told the audience that she had spent the better part of two years interviewing Vietnam Veterans from all over the country. “The average age of a soldier in World War II was twenty-five but the average age of a soldier sent to Vietnam was nineteen.”
The process of writing the book has made Hunter an ardent advocate for the cause of Vietnam Veterans. “I’m on a mission,” she said from the podium. “I call the Vietnam veterans ‘the bravest generation.’ ”
She closed her talk by describing the criticism heaped upon the returning Vietnam soldiers. “They came back to an ungrateful nation that had long since turned against the war and was unable to make the distinction between the evils of a war propagated by politicians and the young men and women who
took an oath to serve,” she said. “All too often they were spat on and assaulted both verbally and physically.”
Hunter’s talk was followed by a pinning ceremony, in which each Vietnam Veteran was invited to receive a lapel pin described as “a lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks.” Fifteen Sumner County Vietnam Veterans stepped up to be pinned, and each veteran also received a handshake and was told, “Welcome home, soldier.”
The twenty-five Sumner County soldiers who lost their lives in Vietnam were honored, both with a photographic display and in a bell-ringing ceremony in which each name was called out.
Many dignitaries attended the event, including Jeff Oakey, Director of Veteran Services for Sumner County; Barry Rice, President of the State of Tennessee Vietnam Veterans of America, and Major General Carl G. Snider of the United States Airforce (retired).
The program closed out with a rifle salute, “Taps” played by Jerry Carmack and the Retrieval of Colors by the Gallatin High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.
