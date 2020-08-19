It was announced last week that Sumner County students in the lower grades would be going back to school in normal capacity beginning this week.
Under the school system’s extended hybrid schedule, it was announced that students in Kindergarten through fifth grade would begin attending classes all five days of the school week beginning on Monday. That also includes comprehensive development classroom (CDC) students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Pre-K programs went back to their normal schedules as well.
For the first two weeks of the school year, those students were operating under a hybrid model, attending school two days per week (either on Monday and Thursday or on Tuesday and Friday). The other three days of the week, students were learning from home using Sumner Connect and Google Classroom.
Sumner Connect is intended to serve as a training and information hub to support Sumner County educators, students, and parents. It aims to provide support to ensure a smooth integration of technology in classrooms, both within a building and virtually. Through the use of Google Classroom and other online tools, Sumner Connect is designed to assist teachers and parents in transitioning from the traditional classroom to a virtual setting.
Students in grades 6-12 remain in the aforementioned hybrid model, attending school two days per week while learning from home via Sumner Connect and Google Classroom during the other three days.
