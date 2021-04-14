Sumner County Schools are looking to spark up their physical education program through a new program.
Twenty-four of the district’s teachers, including four at Portland High, recently received certification as a SPARK instructor after going through an online training course.
SPARK, according to its website sparkpe.org, is the world’s most researched physical-education and physical-activity program. The website states, “SPARK is dedicated to creating, implementing, and evaluating research-based programs that promote lifelong wellness. SPARK strives to improve the health of children and adolescents by disseminating evidence-based physical activity and nutrition programs that provide curriculum, staff development, follow-up support, and equipment to teachers of Pre-K through 12th-grade students.”
The four Portland High teachers to complete the training were April Lane, Justin Martin, Mark Nelson and Scott Steinbrecher.
In addition, Bill Runyon and Rachel James at Portland West Middle School complete the training, as did Clyde Riggs Elementary’s Darrick York and Watt Hardison Elementary’s Marty Kirkham.
“SPARK is a PE program I learned about 11 years ago in Metro (Nashville),” Steinbrecher said. “They actually modeled it to show what SPARK looks like in a classroom. It was a way to learn how to incorporate the models into a classroom.”
The online courses covered best practices and strategies to increase moderate to vigorous physical activity, fitness skills, sport skills, and enjoyment of physical activity.
Steinbrecher compared the differences between a SPARK curriculum and more traditional PE classes that used games like kickball or dodgeball.
“In kickball you have one person rolling, one person kicking and a lot of people standing in line,” Steinbrecher said. “With SPARK, you want all the kids moving at all times. They incorporate small games in small groups. It still has all the structure of the games you traditionally play, but it’s a way to keep kids moving throughout class.”
Steinbrecher gave the example of one football game that used four-on-four competition and switches between offense and defense once five passes are completed.
“When you first watch it, you’re like, ‘I’m not so sure about this,’ ” Steinbrecher said. “But then you let the kids do it, and they loved it.”
Sumner County Schools recognizes the link between student wellness and academic achievement and believe the SPARK PE program will produce positive results that impact students for a lifetime. Research states that it is essential for students to develop the foundations for healthy lifestyles at an early age. By doing so, they have a better chance of maintaining those habits into adulthood.
“Anyone who has ever experienced a SPARK training knows how life-changing it is,” Sumner County Schools Coordinated School Health Coordinator Janel Garrett said in a press statement. “We have set a goal to become a SPARK district and are proud of the consistency in learning content and skills.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
