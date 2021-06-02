The Sumner County School Board signed off on a nearly $300-million budget for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year during its May 18 meeting.
The budget, which is subject to approval from the Sumner County Commission in June, contains raises for principals, assistant principals, certified and non-certified employees, as well as five new teaching positions in the district.
Principals at Liberty Creek Elementary School and Liberty Creek High School, both of which are scheduled to open in the fall of 2022, were also funded through the budget.
The schools’ budget proposal includes $10 million in new revenue, $8.5 million in local funding from sales and property-tax revenue and $1.4 million more in state Basic Education Plan (BEP) funding.
“We were conservative in our planning this fiscal year due to the concerns with how COVID-19 would affect us,” Sumner County Director of Schools Dr. Del Phillips said. “But we didn’t see a decrease in property or sales tax like we thought we would.”
The budget estimates $275,300,000 in revenue and $295,814,000 in expenditures. The $23.95-million deficit would be made up using unspent funds from the current budget year.
Phillips’ budget includes $8.7 million in new expenses, including a 2-% increase for non-certified employees, a 1.5-% increase for certified employees like teachers, and $380,000 for capital improvements to school buildings.
The requested materials fee for high-school students will be lowered from $50 to $25 for the upcoming school year, and parents of K-8 students will see the district again purchase school supplies.
Sumner County Schools spent $1.3 million in 2021-21 buying school supplies such as markers and crayons for those students, and Phillips said that the gesture was received well by parents and teachers.
The proposed budget also adds enough funding to bring the schools’ rainy-day fund up to just over $26 million.
New personnel funded through the budget include: five teachers, one nurse, principals for Liberty Creek Elementary and Liberty Creek High, additional custodians, a guidance coordinator and an information technology supply and logistics employee.
Capital expenditures include $1.6 million for 15 new school buses and $1.2 million for paving, which will include paving the parking lot at the Station Camp schools complex.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
