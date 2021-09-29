The Sumner County School Board approved a resolution at its Sept. 21 meeting asking the state legislature to give school districts the flexibility to include hybrid and remote learning in their education plans.
“We may be dealing with some form of COVID into the future, and we want to be able to look into a longer window of time if it impacts how we operate school,” Sumner County Director of Schools Dr. Del Phillips said during the meeting. “We want to have more flexibility locally to deal with that.”
The resolution urges the Tennessee General Assembly and the state board of education to reinstate some flexibility for local school boards to transition districts to hybrid or remote learning for a short, specified period of time in order to combat any future variants or surges of COVID-19.
“Once we got beyond last spring, the state board did not reauthorize that,” Phillips said of virtual learning. “Once we got to July, those were no longer an option for local school districts.”
State law currently forbids the use of virtual education by entire districts. However, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn has previously said that individual schools could receive waivers to temporarily move to remote learning if a COVID outbreak forces a closure.
The resolution also asks the legislature to provide leeway for districts that exhaust their supply of stockpile, of inclement weather, days. Sumner County Schools have 13 days built into the school calendar but have already used five, including a COVID-related closure from Sept. 7-10.
“Once you get into the late spring, if people have used those inclement-weather days but have exhausted their stockpile days, give them some grace on days related to COVID,” Phillips said.
Board member Andy Daniels of District 7 added, “Because we don’t have that flexibility we had last year, we have to use those inclement-weather days in order to limit spread (of COVID), and there’s no learning that goes on during those days. Having the ability to make local decisions is important for our school district, because we have a better ides of what our students need and how we can handle the situation.”
The school board also voted to accept the Comer Barn property in Gallatin for use as an agricultural/STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) building, contingent on the Sumner County Commission agreeing to donate the property to the school district.
“There’s a huge array of agricultural abilities to teach our children, and I don’t want us to miss out on the opportunity we have here,” board member Jeff Duncan said. “It’s 42 acres we can use to educate the agricultural section in our county.”
Phillips also briefed board members on the district’s budget plans for a third round of federal COVID-19 relief funding. The ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Relief) funds, totaling approximately $49.2 million over three rounds, will be allocated toward improving academics, student readiness, foundations and educator pathways.
“Those four larger areas of focus, the first three capture the majority of the dollars,” Phillips said.
In academics, Phillips said that student tutoring before and after school as well as the Summer Scholars program fell under that area, which totals 33.2% of the funds. Student readiness, which utilizes 38.9% of the funds, includes advanced placement and dual enrollment courses, improving the district’s match curriculum, mental health training and support, school nurses and K-8 school supplies. Foundations includes providing student Chromebooks and improving high-speed Internet access at all schools.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
