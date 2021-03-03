Sumner County Schools announced last week that it has received 1,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to employees.
Hendersonville Medical Center and the Tennessee Department of Health provided the vaccine doses to the district, Director of Schools Dr. Del Phillips said in a statement.
The district will schedule remote learning days on March 5 and April 1 to allow for single-day events to provide vaccinations to school employees.
“In order to manage the logistics necessary to provide the quantity of first and second-dose vaccinations needed in single-day events, I will be scheduling distance/remote learning days for March 5, 2021, and April 1, 2021,” Phillips said in a statement. “All SCS (Sumner County Schools) students (pre-K thru high school) will learn from home on those two dates. We wanted to provide as much notice to parents about these distance/remote learning days as possible to allow families time to make appropriate accommodations.
“I am proud to say through a partnership with Sumner Regional Medical Center, we have already conducted two previous smaller clinics that provided over 1,400 vaccinations to our employees.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.