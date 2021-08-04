Sumner County Schools has placed a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document on its website to address parent questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as a new school year begins.
The FAQs can be found at sumnerschools.org and answers such questions as whether masks will be required, restrictions on sporting events and what to do if a child tests positive for the coronavirus.
Sumner County Director of Schools Dr. Del Phillips spoke to board members about the FAQs during the group’s July 20 meeting.
“We felt like parents were asking regarding the opening of schools,” Phillips said. “Last year, we did the reentry plan because everything had changed in the world, and we were trying to comply with changes in the laws, waivers.
“We knew parents wanted this information and felt it was best to share with you guys.”
Principals have been notified of the FAQs in order to be able to provide information if asked by parents. Phillips said that principals would also provide school-specific information to parents as needed.
Sumner County’s first day of school for the 2021-22 year was Tuesday.
“A lot of these follow the same format as last year, everything from face coverings to visitors to schools,” Phillips said.
Masks have been made optional for students and staff in Sumner County Schools, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination will not be required. Temperature checks will not be conducted daily, something that was done last year.
“If a student presents they are ill, those students will be sent to the school nurse, evaluated and the parents contacted about next steps,” Phillips said.
Phillips said that his office consulted with principals, health officials at the county and state level, and emergency medical services (EMS) in coming up with a plan for the new school year.
While current state law does not allow for hybrid or virtual classes unless the governor declares a state of emergency, board members said they were confident the district was ready based on last year’s efforts.
“I am most assured that our county, if we have this, is well-prepared to do this again if we have to,” District 1 member Tammy Hayes said. “We were one of the leading counties in the state in compiling a path to re-entry. Many counties were modeling their re-entry patterns after us.”
Board members also approved an extension of a lease with Crown Castle for a cell tower located behind Indian Lake Elementary for one year, with the condition that the tower be moved within 60 days after Aug. 31, 2022. The company will pay $28,000 rent to keep the tower in place for one year.
“We don’t want the cell tower there any more, but we also don’t want individuals on the peninsula to be unable to use the phone,” Phillips said. “I think what we have is the best solution we can come up with.”
District 10 member Glen Gregory added, “It is a great handicap without a cell phone. I bet 50% of the residents on the peninsula don’t have a landline.”
Some members asked about renewing for a six-month term instead of a year, but Phillips cautioned that could cause the company problems.
The school board also approved a bid of $4.88 million for technology infrastructure at the new Liberty Creek elementary and high schools.
Board members also rejected all four bids for a soccer facility at Station Camp High School, noting that all bids came in substantially above the available budget. The four bids ranged from $432,158 to $641,000.
