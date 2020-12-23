Sumner County students will begin the second semester on entirely remote learning, district officials announced last week.
When school resumes on Jan. 6 after the winter break, all students will use the district’s distance/remote learning model through Jan. 8.
All students will be required to learn remotely via Google Classroom, and daily attendance and grades will be recorded.
Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Sumner County and Tennessee led to the move.
A release on the school district’s web site read as follows, “Beginning the new semester in the distance/remote learning model will allow time for those that may have been exposed during holiday celebrations to recover before returning to in-person school. Per our district reentry plan, we will make a decision on Wednesday, Jan. 6, using the most current data available in our county for the following two weeks of school.”
All district employees will report to work on their normal work schedules and locations.
Sumner County moved back to a hybrid schedule just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We continue to see a steady increase in the total active cases across the county,” Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips said on the district’s Facebook page. “This is a trend that’s been consistent for more than 21 days in this latest surge. I do not have a crystal ball, but all indications are this current surge will continue throughout the holiday break and possibly well into next semester. Ideally, we would have all students on campus, receiving instruction five days per week, but we want to accomplish that thoughtfully and safely based on the most current data.”
As of last Wednesday, Sumner County had 13,216 total cases and 1,641 active cases. The number of reported cases increased by almost 1,700 over the past week.
