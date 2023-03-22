Choosing a career, for some, means a good deal of soul-searching to select the path genuinely meant for them. For others, their passion for a specific something leaves them no doubt about what they will do until they retire. Now, retired Kentucky Game Warden Jeff Finn fits into the latter category.
Jeff credits his father, Spencer “Sol” Finn, with his love of the great outdoors. “He was a third-generation barn carpenter in Simpson County, Ky. He was an avid outdoorsman and knew more about wildlife than anybody I’ve ever known,” said Jeff. Growing up, Jeff spent many years in the woods with his father. “We hunted, fished, trapped — we did it all. He had a great love for the outdoors and transferred that love to me. So, I went the route of game warden as a career,” he Jeff.
Spending the beginning of his career in Simpson County, Jeff spent most of his time serving in Logan County, Ky. The last five years of his career were in special investigations. “I was more of an outdoors sportsman and liked working with the kids and conservation. I got in it just for fish and game,” said Jeff.
The retired game warden’s most memorable career moment came in special investigations. “We had a new colonel come in at my 22-year mark. He was from the Kentucky State Police — a fine, intellectual, very smart man, and in my mind, the best colonel we ever had,” said Jeff. He continued, “At the time, we didn’t have a special investigations unit and the colonel said, ‘I want you to help me start special investigations for the state backup.’ So from there, I worked for the colonel, reporting directly to him. We investigated commercial buying and selling of wildlife across the state.”
Jeff’s goal remained the same throughout his career — protecting wildlife. “I wasn’t protecting wildlife from people who did a thing or two wrong. I was protecting it from people making their living off abusing wildlife in a big way,” he said.
While serving as a game warden, Jeff began working with a friend producing a magazine for game wardens. Jeff submitted a few stories and others presented their stories for publication, too. Because of working on the magazine, Jeff had a good start on a book, and several friends encouraged him to write one. “I didn’t include names, but some people will be able to recognize certain stories included,” he said. His book is titled “From the Game Warden’s Desk: True stories from a retired KY Game Warden,” and can be found on Amazon.
On Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m., Jeff will be the featured speaker at in the meeting room of the Simpson County History Center. Finn will share stories and more from his time as a game warden and investigator. Come and hear Finn tell his stories and bring your book for signing.
