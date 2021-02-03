Portland High School bowler Maddie Taylor finished eighth out of 48 females in Division I across the state of Tennessee at the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association state bowling championships held recently at Smyrna Bowling Center.
Taylor, a junior, narrowly missed making the final six, coming up three pins short.
“Falling three pins short was really tough,” Taylor said. “It was an eye opener of how close you can be to the finals.”
Taylor finished the day with a 177.5 average, which was 20 pins more than the junior knocked down in her first state-tournament appearance last season. In the semifinals, she bowled games of 214, 178, 174 and 144.
Hardin County senior Kailee Channell was the state title, finishing ahead of Smyrna senior Elizabeth Coutta in second place. White House senior Kyleigh Husted placed fourth.
Taylor, like many athletes, was just happy to be to compete in a sport she loves despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite COVID, I was still able to continue with my practices for high-school bowling and my Saturday-morning league,” Taylor said. “I was also able to go a few extra times a week as well just to hang out with friends and get extra practice. I also participated in Junior Gold bowling events in Savannah and Memphis in November and December.”
Taylor said that the regular season was challenging.
“It was a tough season with the top three female bowlers in the district being within pins of each other’s averages,” Taylor said. “But I was able to move up from the third position the last week of bowling to finish second and automatically qualified for the state.”
Taylor’s best match in the regular season came when the junior bowled a 265, and her three-game series was a 663.
“I was pretty close that day to my all-time goal of a 700 series,” Taylor said.
In making a return trip to the state tournament, the experience from her sophomore season came in handy.
“Returning to the state, I had more confidence and was self-aware of what is needed to improve my game,” Taylor said. “I always try and do my best, so as long as I do that, then I can continue to improve.”
Once the 48 bowlers qualified for the state, the pandemic did alter the way bowlers advanced to the championship round.
“Normally, the first cut is the top 30 scores for the next round,” Taylor said. “But this year, they only made one cut, so you had to make the top six scores in the first cut to move to the finals. That was extremely tough, but I was only three pins from that top six position. And, according to the state tournament rules, each game is played on a different pair of lanes. So, just as you figure out a pair of lanes, you are made to switch on a different pair, so you have to figure it all out all over again.”
As a sophomore, Taylor finished 32nd in the state. With one year left in her high school career, Taylor is hoping to continue to climb in the rankings and possibly bowl for an individual state title.
“This season, I definitely had confidence that if I stayed focused and make good shots, I would at least make the top ten,” Taylor said. “Even though I was hoping for a top-six position, I was completely pleased on how I placed this year. I’m excited and have a whole year that I can learn even more techniques, get more practice and more experience that will prepare me for next year’s big senior season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.