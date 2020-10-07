TCAT Portland, along with all Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, has been accepted into the national Achieving the Dream Network, bolstering their commitment to the success of all students.
Achieving the Dream (ATD) is a national nonprofit organization with a growing network of 277 community and technical colleges committed to helping their students, particularly low-income students and students of color, achieve their goals for academic success, personal growth and economic opportunity. ATD helps colleges close equity gaps and accelerate student success through a change process to strengthen such key institutional capacities as teaching and learning, engagement and communication, leadership and vision, data and technology, and others.
Colleges work intensively in Achieving the Dream for three years, establishing ATD teams on their campuses who work closely with a leadership coach and a data coach assigned to them to help them set and achieve goals related to student success. In addition to the coaches, many of whom are retired college presidents, ATD provides a platform for scaling up evidence-based effective practices and policies, a set of peers to share knowledge, and other expert sources of innovation.
The Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, located in communities across the state, are premier providers of workforce training in a broad range of career and technical fields, many of which can be completed in a year or less. The technical colleges, along with Tennessee’s 13 community colleges, comprise the College System of Tennessee, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents.
All 13 community colleges joined Achieving the Dream between 2015 and 2019. With the addition of the TCATs, all 40 community and technical colleges in the College System are part of the ATD Network — one of only a few statewide systems whose entire membership is in ATD.
“Achieving the Dream’s focus is helping all students succeed. The Tennessee Board of Regents community colleges joined the ATD Network during the last five years and the work has transformed campus culture to focus on student success and closing equity gaps. Now it’s time to extend that critical work to our Colleges of Applied Technology,” said TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.