The Temple Theatre is hosting a Dinner and Christmas Show on Friday, Dec. 10 at the facility for those looking for a holiday activity.
The Temple Theatre was once a movie house on South Russell Street in downtown Portland and has since been restored to host events.
The Christmas Dinner and Show will feature a catered dinner by Carolyn Berry, as well as a poetry reading by local author and actor Chip Arnold.
Kenneth Brewer is scheduled to play live piano music.
Tickets are $100 each, and there is a limited quantity available. The tickets are on sale at the Portland Chamber of Commerce and may be obtained by calling Chamber director Sherri Ferguson at (615) 325-9032 during normal business hours.
All proceeds from this event will go toward the continued restoration of the Temple Theatre.
To check out the Temple Theatre on social media, visit @temple.theatre.portlandtn on Facebook or @templethreatretn on Instagram or just go online at ww.templetheatretn.com.
