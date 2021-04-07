Tennessee reached a milestone last week with a million Tennesseans having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, approximately 22 percent of Tennessee residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
‘’We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely available,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in a press release. “The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us reach this significant moment in our fight against COVID-19.”
In addition, beginning Monday all Tennesseans age 16 and older will be eligible to receive vaccinations.
Sumner County Mayor Antony Holt has extended the county’s state of emergency through Thursday. The state of emergency was first declared in March 2020 and has remained in place since.
As of Thursday, Sumner County had 470 active cases of COVID-19 and averaged 13.3 percent positive tests over the previous seven days.
Sumner County also had reported 65,680 total vaccinations (22.26 percent of the population with at least one dose), with 12.56 percent having completed the vaccine course (either two doses of Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson).
Statewide, more than half of Tennesseans over the age of 60 have received their first dose, and almost two-thirds of those over age 70 have received their first does. Meanwhile, over the past month, Tennessee’s Hispanic population receiving at least one dose has increased from 3.9 percent to 12.9 percent, and Tennessee’s Black population receiving at least one dose has increased from 5 percent to 15 percent.
“We are encouraged that Tennessee is increasing uptake particularly among our elderly, minority and underserved populations,” Piercey added in a press release. “At this point in the vaccine roll out, we are committed to access for everyone if they choose to receive a vaccine in a health department, a pharmacy, or a provider’s office.”
Anyone interested in being vaccinated is asked to call 866-442-5301 or visit covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
