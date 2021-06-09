Mobile-only sports betting in Tennessee has brought in $18.5 million in privilege tax revenue over the first six months that wagers have been accepted, a regulator said last Tuesday.
Tennessee Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove told the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council that the gross handle of bets placed has topped $1 billion.
She says that includes $2.8 million in tax revenue in April from a $172-million gross handle.
Seven sportsbooks are currently live and offering bets in Tennessee. Sportsbooks began taking bets in Tennessee on Nov. 1.
Eighty% of the revenue goes into an education account that mostly funds postsecondary scholarships. Fifteen% goes toward local government needs, and 5% funds gambling problem treatment programs.
The advisory council also began discussions of how to take the reins of regulating sports betting from the lottery. A state bill awaiting Gov. Bill Lee’s signature would make the oversight switch.
— Associated Press
