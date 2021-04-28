Portland’s long-awaited Planet Fitness appears to be on the horizon.
It was announced last week that the fitness center will soon be selling memberships in anticipation of a mid-June opening.
“Every time we open a new club, it’s an opportunity to bring the judgement-free zone to that community and provide something they’ve not had before,” Planet Fitness Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer Josh Gerber said. “We’re not just going to be a gym. We want to be an integral part of the community. We’re going to dig our heels in.”
It will be the 25th Planet Fitness location in the Nashville area.
“A lot of the United States, the big areas, have already been developed,” Gerber said. “We are looking to find areas in the small markets to bring the brand to the area.
“What we really want to do is to have enough Planet Fitness locations worldwide to where everyone will have access to one.”
The opening of the facility was delayed considerably due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID slowed down what we were doing,” Gerber said. “We would have opened last year without COVID. We delayed building.”
The fitness center will be located at 125 West Knight St., in a portion of the building that Fred’s was formerly housed in.
The 11,030-square-foot Portland club will include cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, fully-equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers.
“The difference in our club and other health clubs is that we are judgement-free,” Gerber said. “We cater to the non-exerciser. We are going to be providing people who have never worked out before with a place to come in, work out, get healthy and have a non-intimidating environment to work in.”
However, it will also include areas that are catered to allowing its members to relax, areas that include flat-screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds and a Total Body Enhancement booth.
“We have a very tranquil area of the club that has nothing to do with working out but allows one to destress your mind and body,” Gerber said.
The Portland club will be operating with enhanced protocols for working out in the safest way possible, including increased sanitation, employee temperature checks, touchless check-in (featuring COVID-19 wellness questions for all members and guests), and signage promoting social fitnessing throughout the facility. There will also be a crowd meter on the Planet Fitness’ mobile app that allows members to check club capacity before going into the gym.
“Planet Fitness believes fitness is essential to our physical and mental health,” said Victor Brick, co-owner of PF Growth Partners (a franchise division of Planet Fitness). “We aim to do our part in combatting this ongoing pandemic by providing access for people to exercise and stay healthy.”
The Portland location will be offering an introductory offer during an online pre-sale (www.planetfitness.com/gyms/portland-tn) from May 3 through May 12, with members able to join for $0 down, no commitment and getting a first month free. Membership options include $10 a month for the classic membership or $22.99 per month for the PF Black Card membership. The PF Black Card membership includes the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 2,000-plus Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, as well as access to massage beds, chairs and tanning.
Membership registration will continue online and will also be offered in person beginning on May 31 during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
