Theresa Janelle Street, 68, of Gallatin, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021, at Hendersonville Medical Center.
Mrs. Street was born on Dec. 28, 1952, in Portland, to Charles Otis Deck, Sr., and Ara Jane Baggett Gray.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Street was preceded in death by: her brother, Stevie Gray; niece, Stephanie Gray; and nephew, Steven Gray.
Mrs. Street is survived by: her daughter, Cherela (Brian) Day of Murfreesboro; life partner, Michael Radford of Gallatin; grandsons, Jonathan (Chelsea) Day of Murfreesboro, Justin (Brittany) Day of Murfreesboro; great-granddaughters; Kinley Day, Evelyn Day; step-son, Matt (Kim) Radford of Hendersonville; step-grandchildren, Autumn Radford, Brock Radford; step-daughter, Erin (Kevin) Davis of Bowling Green, Kentucky; mother, Ara Jane Baggett Gray; sister, Pam (Steve) Lyons of Oak Grove, Kathy (Jimmy Brown) Lynch of Adolphus, Kentucky; brother, Shawn (Crystal) Gray of Hendersonville; eight nephews; and four nieces.
She was born Theresa J. Deck, but later became known as Tresa Street — an artist-singer, songwriter and performer. She became popular to music fans who heard her on the radio and saw her performing onstage with her fresh unique voice that is rich and full, with a pleasing identifiable style.
She was known as a country artist, but she appealed to a large genre of fans. That’s where her star shined the brightest. Tresa recorded and released several chart records in her musical career.
Tresa also worked at OMSNashville as the financial administrator, where she completed comprehensive training in medical billing and coding from the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
However, most importantly, her greatest achievement was the unconditional love she had for her family, which she adored and enjoyed immensely. Tresa touched so many lives in her journey — as a mentor, protector, friend and confidant.
She will forever be remembered for her unique voice and talent and her commitment to excellence, and her compassion. She was always warm, kind and generous toward others.
Although she is rejoicing in Heaven, she will be terribly missed.
There was a private funeral service held on Feb. 28 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Don Marchant officiating. There was a private visitation held on Feb. 28 prior to the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Service.
Interment was held at Fairfield Cemetery in Westmoreland.
A great celebration of life may take place at a later date.
Even though the family has requested a private funeral/visitation, flowers and cards are still accepted and appreciated.
