Portland Police arrested two Kentucky residents and a Gallatin man on charges of felony cocaine possession on Feb. 27.
Officer Derek Fondren stopped a four-door sedan with a Kentucky license plate due to excessively dark window tint at the intersection of Highway 31W and Magnolia Springs Road.
The driver of the vehicle, Euriea Perry, 27, of 1715 Durham Springs Road, Scottsville, Ky., told the officer that her driver’s license was likely suspended due to a failure to pay child support. A check of her record showed that to be correct.
Olice also located a plastic bag in plain sight that contained a powder substance. The powder turned out to be 12 grams of cocaine. A deeper search of the car yielded a digital scales, glass pipes, cut straws and plastic wraps and cards. Those types of paraphernalia items are commonly associated with the sale of cocaine, according to the police report.
Also in the vehicle were Jason Bridges, 23, of 131 Morris Duff Road, Woodburn, Ky., and Dylan Marcum, 32, of 138 East Franklin St., Gallatin. Marcum initially told police his name was Dustin Marcum, which is his brother. But he was later found to be Dylan Marcum, and had a warrant out for his arrest from Memphis for a charge of aggravated assault. A syringe was also found in his pocket.
Perry, Bridges and Marcum were both charged with felony cocaine possession for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perry had the additional charge of driving on a suspended license against her, and Marcum was charged with criminal impersonation for lying about his identity.
Perry’s bond was set at $50,000. The bond for Bridges was set at $65,000, while the bond for Marcum was set at $75,000. All three were arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail where they have a court date scheduled for April 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
