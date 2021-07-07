Three people, including a 17-year-old teen, were killed early in the morning of June 26 after a multi-car crash on Highway 109.
According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Giovani Zagal, 21, of Gallatin, was killed along with two passengers while traveling north on 109 near Academy Road in a 2004 Ford Expedition.
Zagal’s vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road and into the median while entering a right curve on the highway. The THP report stated that the driver lost control before re-entering the highway and rolling the vehicle several times. Both of Zagal’s passengers were ejected from the vehicle.
In addition to Zagal, a 17-year-old teen and a 20-year-old from Gallatin were also killed in the crash. The 20-year-old’s name was withheld from the report, pending notification of family.
One of the passengers, who was not identified, was taken to Tri-Star Portland’s emergency room and was pronounced dead there. THP stated that passenger appeared to have been struck by other vehicles after being ejected from the car.
Three other vehicles were listed as being involved in the accident but their drivers were not reported to have suffered any injuries.
The THP is continuing to investigate the incident.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
