Timothy Elwin Spivey, 27, of South Carolina, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, in South Carolina.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1992, to Don Spivey and Kim Haden-Keen.
Timothy was from Portland and a 2011 graduate of Portland High School.
In January of 2018, Timothy decided to enlist in the United States Marine Corp. Timothy enjoyed exploring the outdoors, especially waterfalls, with the love of his life, Tiffani. Working out, eating, watching movies, and washing his new car and truck are a few things he loved to do.
Timothy is survived by: his wife, Tiffani Hartwick-Spivey of Hendersonville; mother, Kim (Chad) Keen of Portland; father, Don (April) Spivey of Portland; siblings, Hunter (Lexi) Felts of Chesapeake, Virginia, Noah Spivey of Portland, Savannah Felts of Portland, Amberli Keen of Portland, Ashlynn Keen of Portland; grandparents, Eldon, Jr., and Mary Spivey of Portland, Allen Haden of Portland; and great-grandmother, Granny Munday.
Timothy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Munday.
There was a celebration of life held on Sept. 26 at Fountain Head Church of Christ, with Matt Miller officiating.
