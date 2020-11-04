HENDERSONVILLE — Portland High sophomore Jenna Towles placed 36th at the Region 5 Large Cross Country Meet, which was held last Tuesday at Sanders Ferry Park.
Towles posted a time of 23:25.80.
Henry County junior Dinah Winders repeated as the girls champion by posting a time of 18:46.46, with Rossview junior Sydney Lamphier placing second with a time of 20:04.07.
Portland senior Summer Petitt placed 95th.
Beech’s girls placed first among the 11 teams with 47 points, finishing 32 points better than second-place Green Hill. Wilson Central placed third with 82 points.
Beech also won the boys team competition with 35 points, 33 points better than second-place Green Hill and 45 ahead of third-place Rossview.
Lebanon senior Aiden Britt finished more than 35 seconds ahead of Creek Wood sophomore Jackson Martin to place first, posting a time of 15:40.97.
Britt placed second to Henry County senior Silas Winders last season, with Britt’s time being 15:52.17 a year ago.
Portland freshman Hunter Hester placed 110th.
The top three teams and any individual runners who finished among the top 10 who were not a part of those top three teams qualified for Thursday’s state meet, which will also be held at Sanders Ferry Park.
