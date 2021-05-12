HENDERSONVILLE — Portland High School sophomore Jenna Towles placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run at last Thursday’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division I Large Schools Section 3 North Subsectional Meet, which was held at Hendersonville High’s A.D. Starnes Memorial Track.
As a result, Towles narrowly missed qualifying for this week’s sectional meet, which will be held at Ravenwood High School.
The top three finishers in each event along with the next two best times/distances in that event among competitors in the north and south subsectional meets advance to the sectional meet. The next two fastest times came from the south subsectional.
Towles posted a time of 6:01.41.
Henry County’s Dinah Winders won the event, crossing the finish line in 5:17.12.
Two other Lady Panthers competed in the subsectional.
Brooklynn Evans placed 29th in the 100-meter dash, and Riley Williams finished 14th in the long jump.
Green Hill won both the boys and girls team competitions.
