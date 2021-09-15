LAFAYETTE — Portland High junior Jenna Towles placed sixth at the Mid-State Cross Country Association (MSCCA) Mid-Week Meet, which was held on Sept. 7 at Macon County High School.
Station Camp freshman Abi Cobb won the race by 16 seconds, crossing the finish line in 21:04.
Hendersonville junior Hailee Gorham placed second, more than a minute in front of Macon County freshman Laykin Ellis (22:30).
Towles posted a time of 24:17.
Lady Panther freshman Kathryne Mills (35:30) and sophomore Emerson Bean (40:03) placed 40th and 51st, respectively.
The Station Camp High girls also won the team competition with 33 points, finishing ahead of Hendersonville (49), Gallatin (53), Gordonsville (57) and Smith County 103.
Station Camp’s boys won the high-school team title as well with 29 points, with Gallatin placing second (64), Hendersonville third (67), Macon County (80) fourth and Portland (137) fifth.
Station Camp junior Nate Shingleton won the race with a time of 18:14, eight seconds better than Macon County junior Matthew Evans.
Portland’s Hunter Hester (22:21) placed 27th, and sophomore teammate Nick Suttle posted a time of 25:36 to place 52nd.
