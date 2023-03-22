Both Portland High School track teams participated in the Wildcat Invitational at Wilson Central last Saturday.
The Purple had 11, top ten finishers in the 21-team meet.
For the girls, senior Jenna Towles was fifth in the 800 meters with a run of 2:43.00 and came in eighth in the 1600’s at 6:03.42. In the 100-meter hurdles, Hailey Rivera was tenth with a time of 20.16. In the 100 meters, Nyaluak Pal was 30th, Kimaria Woods came in 46th, and Zoey Thornton finished in 47th place.
Rivera completed the 200-meter dash in 27th place and Woods was 39th. Madelynn Thompson nailed down a 32nd spot in the 400-meter dash. Camden Bean was 28th in the 800’s and 32nd in the 1600’s.
Thornton came in 16th in the 100-meter hurdles, and in field events, Thornton was 26thn in the long jump, Kathrynne Mills and Thompson were 15th and 17th respectively. Emerson Bean was 24th and in the shot put, Mills nailed down a 13th finish, Thompson recorded a 24th finish, and Emerson bean was 27th.
For the boys, the Panthers placed eight in the top ten in respective events.
Will Hester was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.73 and Reginald Shannon came in eighth at 19.26. Benjamin Bradley was tenth in the high jump at 5-04.00 and recorded a fourth- place finish in the long jump with a leap of 18-08.50.
In the discus throw, Shawn Sebring was fifth with a toss of 100-05.40 and Will Napier came in ninth at 97-01.00.
Other finishers included Ja’narius Burnley coming in 28th in the 100 meters with Aiden Bell and Isaac Hoke finishing in 30th and 35th place respectively. The 200’s had Logan Barger in 11th spot, Seth Rippy came in at 17th, and Emiliano Duke was 47th.
Hunter Hester was 34th in the 800’s and Xander Sayar was 42nd. Caden Ausbrooks placed 19th in the 1600’s and Hunter Hester was 32nd.
The 4 x 100 relay team was 11th, the 4 x 200 quartet came in ninth at 1:44.71, and the 4 x 400 squad was seventh with a time of 4:16.52.
In field events, Shannon was 19th in the long jump and Lazavien Fitts came in 32nd. The shot put competition had Sebring in 21st and Napier 25th.
