A Trader Joe’s distribution and assembly center is being built in Simpson County, Ky. and once fully operational will provide some 900 full-time jobs.
Dirt has already been moved for the national grocery store chain’s distribution and assembly center that will be in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park along Scottsville Road next to the Henderson Industrial Park.
Trader Joe’s will use approximately 160 acres and invest more than $260 million in constructing three buildings totaling one million square feet.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said, “Their investment in our community will be the largest to date in terms of size, dollars invested, and employment. Trader Joe’s operation brings some much-needed diversity to our industrial base.”
Barnes also said, “Although Trader Joe’s has other distribution facilities in the U.S., the Simpson County facility will be the only one of its type. It will be a distribution and assembly center, and will also serve as the mid-America hub for Trader Joe’s.”
Barnes added they will be a tremendous asset to the local economy and to job seekers in this entire region. “We are very glad they have chosen Simpson County as home to their newest facility. We look forward to partnering with Trader Joe’s for many years to come,” said Barnes.
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon expressed his pleasure about Trader Joe’s location in the city. “Trader Joe’s is making a huge investment in Franklin,” he said. “Their facilities will be state-of-the-art and will provide numerous job opportunities for citizens, not only in Franklin but in surrounding areas as well.”
Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority Chairman Gary Broady stated, “The City of Franklin is honored to have a nationally known company like Trader Joe’s to locate a major distribution center in our community. The company will be providing hundreds of new jobs for our area. Trader Joe’s location solidifies Franklin as a major manufacturing and distribution hub in south central Kentucky.”
Barnes and Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Executive Director Dennis Griffin made the official announcement about Trader Joe’s locating a distribution and assembly center in Simpson County on Feb. 7th.
