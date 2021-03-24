A two-car crash that occurred on the morning of March 16 took the life of a Greenbrier man.
The accident occurred outside the Portland city limits and in the northern portion of Tennessee, near the intersection of Highway 31W and Highway 109.
A 1997 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 62-year-old Joe Allen collided with a 2020 Volvo CMV truck that was driven by Dickson 63-year-old Glen Goad, who was not injured in the collision.
Allen was wearing his seat belt — as was Goad — and was transported to the TriStar Portland emergency room, but Allen died as a result of his injuries.
The crash was still under investigation at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.