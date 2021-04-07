A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a train on Friday evening in Portland.
Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said that the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on April 2 along the railroad tracks just behind Portland East Middle School. The man was identified as Wilson David Medina-Ferrera, 39, of unknown address. Medina-Ferrera was reportedly sitting on the tracks when the train hit him.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt Medical Center with what were called “serious injuries.” At press time, Medina-Ferrera was listed in critical but stable condition.
CSX media relations and public affairs director Cindy Schild issued an official statement, saying, “At 5:41 p.m. on April 2, a CSX train struck a pedestrian on Highway 52E in Portland. The person had unknown injuries. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Sumner County emergency responders, who are investigating the incident. The train crew was not injured. CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event. At CSX, safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”
