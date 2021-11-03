The annual Trick or Treat at Richland Park went on as scheduled Saturday evening despite weather with local businesses setting up trunks and stations for children to get their fill of candy.
The City of Portland Parks Department sponsored the event and made everything happen with assistance from the Portland Chamber of Commerce, which helped in recruiting businesses to set up candy stations to hand out candy to eager trick-or-treaters, who braved the drizzle and rain to fill their bags with lots of sweet treats.
“Even with a cool rainy night we had a great turnout for Trick or Treat in the Park. The city and parks department do a great job with this event. Also, a shout out to the street department on decorating the claw truck again,” said Chamber of Commerce director Sherri Ferguson.
