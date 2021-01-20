Huxley Blaze Henson — who weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20.75 inches long — was the first baby of the year born at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.
The proud parents are Samantha Novelle, of White House, and Derek Henson, of Portland, welcomed their healthy baby boy at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the Birth Center at TriStar Hendersonville.
Novelle received prenatal care from OB/GYN Dr. Brent Nason, and OB/GYN Elizabeth Frisse delivered the baby. Huxley received pediatric care from pediatrician Heather Lehman.
TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center delivers more than 1,000 babies annually.
— Submitted
