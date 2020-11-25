Former Portland High School standout Mackenzie Trouten contributed as the Cumberland University women’s basketball team opened its season with a 68-61 victory over visiting Freed-Hardeman University on Saturday afternoon.
Trouten — a senior guard — finished with nine points, three rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots in 26 minutes of play.
She made 2 of 7 field-goal attempts (including 1 of 3 from three-point range) and all four of her free-throw attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.