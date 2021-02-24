MACKENZIE TROUTEN PHOTO

Cumberland University women’s basketball player Mackenize Trouten — a former Portland High standout — was recognized during senior day on Saturday afternoon. Trouten is pictured along with her parents, Karen Trouten (at left) and Basil Trouten.

 Andy Reed/Lebanon Democrat

Former Portland High School standout Mackenzie Trouten was honored on senior day last Saturday as the Cumberland University women’s basketball team captured 78-60 victory over visiting Life University.

Trouten — a senior guard — finished with six points, five rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes of play.

She made 2 of 7 field-goal attempts (including 1 of 5 from three-point range) and 1 of 2 free-throw attempts.

The Phoenix improved to 3-11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.