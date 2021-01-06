Troy Houston Givens, 85, of Portland, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020, at Hendersonville Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1935, to the late Jasper Daniel Givens and Nellie Elsie Givens.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Givens was preceded in death by his siblings — Roy Givens, Willie Givens, Edward Givens Erbie Givens and Reba Lee.
Mr. Givens is survived by: his wife, Lillian Yvonne Givens; daughter, Sherry (Todd) Kepley of Portland; son, Randy (Tracy) Givens; grandchildren, Ashley Givens, Taylor Givens, Logan Kepley, Leah Kepley, Lance Kepley; brother, Charlie Givens; and sisters, Evelyn Lee and Beatrice Dixon.
A funeral service was held on Dec. 29 at Wilkinson-Wiseman Funeral Home, with Matt Taylor and Herb Mayse officiating. Visitation was held on Dec. 28 and on Dec. 29 prior to the funeral service.
Interment was held at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Mike Cherry, Scott Cherry, Jim Cherry, Patrick Walker, Jason Givens, Randall McGuire, Steven Cherry and Wyatt Brooks served as pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.