Truman C. Brewer, 89, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1931, to the late William and Pauline (Harris) Brewer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by his siblings, Willie Ella Bradley, Louise Long and Robert Brewer.
Mr. Brewer is survived by: his wife, Helen Wiseman-Brewer; son, Jeff (Tammy) Brewer of Portland; grandchildren, Emily Brewer, Will Brewer; sister, Nelly (Lloyd) Wiseman; and a brother, Charlie (Fay) Brewer.
A funeral service was held on Jan. 13 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Matt Miller officiating.
Visitation was held on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 prior to the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment was held at Portland Memorial Cemetery.
Joe Payne, Jody Harris, James Jernigan, Steve Eden, Kevin Durrett and James Groves served as pallbearers.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be made to Fountain Head Church of Christ or Birdwell’s Chapel Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.