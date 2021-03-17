Two members of Portland’s law enforcement community were recognized last week for completing specialized training in dealing with people experiencing mental health issues.
Sgt. Daniel Reynolds and Detective Miranda Vaughan received certificates and pins for their participation in the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Community Program.
“All of our officers are required to be trained in dealing with mental illness, but it is always a preference to have staff members that receive even more specialized training on a subject as important as this,” said Portland Police Chief Jason Williams, who attended the pinning ceremony. “We’re honored to be a part of this program, and I’m certain that Sgt. Reynolds and Det. Vaughan will use the training received in a way that benefits our community, as well as Sumner County.”
The two joined officers from Hendersonville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville, deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and dispatchers from the Sumner Emergency Communications Center in undergoing the specialized training, which is conducted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
This team of specially-trained dispatchers, deputies and officers is equipped with knowledge, techniques and resources to assist people experiencing mental health crisis on the phone or in the field.
The training consisted of 40 hours over five days and covered scenarios, available help for those dealing with mental illness and ways to deescalate such situations as needed.
“Sometimes we don’t know what it is they need outside of taking them to the hospital, and we never knew much (afterward),” Reynolds said. “We went through CIT, and they gave us laundry lists of resources that can further help people. There are countless numbers of resources to help with mental health, people who are having hard times.”
Vaughan, who is also a member of Sumner County’s negotiation team, added, “Mainly, it’s to reach out and get more training, especially in mental health and things of that nature. This fit right along, to reach out and help folks and better serve our community.”
Reynolds has been with the Portland Police Department since February of 2020, and Vaughan has been with the department more than 18months. Both said that the CIT training has already proved useful in the performance of their law-enforcement duties.
“Learning about the resources has already help me deal with people that much better,’ Reynolds said. “We were answering an individual (recently). they just needed some help. Next thing you know, they had a list of numbers to call and addresses to go to. You know you did everything you could to give them that assistance.”
Vaughan added, “In the field, certain cases, I’ve already been able to apply some of these tools to people who are in a moment of crisis. We can deescalate that situation and get them the help they need.”
Often in the past, people in crisis were believed to be a threat to themselves or society, which called for a law-enforcement response. Few officers at that time were trained to recognize crisis or knew how to deal with it.
Now, Crisis Intervention Team members are available on the phone at the Emergency Communications Center. They can identify people in crisis and dispatch fellow officer or deputy C.I.T. members to the person in crisis.
“We always receive suicidal subjects, or people with mental disorders, who need help, and as police, we’re usually the ones who respond first-hand,” Reynolds stated. “Knowing how to better help them and suit their needs, is really important.
“Sometimes, it’s people suffering from depression or just having a bad time. With everything going on in the world, some people just need someone to talk to.”
The CIT model has been used in other parts of the state and nation with great success. In fact, mental services consumers refer to these officers as “their CIT officer” and will reach out to CIT members specifically when they feel crisis coming on.
These officers are identified by CIT pins they wear on their uniforms. The C.I.T. pins tell the world, “I’m trained and will make the time to help you,” to anybody who needs it, said Capt. Carl McCoy of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office in a press statement.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.