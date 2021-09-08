GALLATIN — When a football team averages 17.9 yards per play, the scoreboard usually reflects the success of the team.
That was the case last Wednesday night as Portland West piled up 393 yards on just 22 plays in a 40-0 romp over previously-unbeaten Station Camp Middle at Station Camp High School.
The Panthers scored three touchdowns on the ground and added a trio of six-pointers through the air in amassing their largest offensive output of the season.
“It was one of those nights when everything was clicking,” Portland West head coach Kyle Lane said. “We scored on the ground, through the air and had timely first downs. It’s pick your poison. You have (Jay) Burnley at split end, (Isaiah) Patton at tight end, (Isaac) Hoke and (Keilen) Dalton at the wings (wingbacks), (Shawn) Sebring at fullback and (Cayden) Lane at quarterback. It’s a hard offense to stop when all the pieces are working. Coach (Scott) Pascarella did a good job of play-calling tonight.”
Lane set a new school record with 229 passing yards on a perfect 6-of-6 performance through the air.
Burnley hauled in two passes for 86 yards and a score. Dalton made two receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. Patton had a 61-yard scoring catch, and Hoke recorded a 17-yard reception.
Hoke led the ground attack with 73 yards and a touchdown, while Shawn Sebring added 69 yards rushing and a score. Dalton carried twice for 20 yards.
Defensively, the Panthers limited the Bison to 124 yards on 43 attempts for a 2.9 average per rush.
The coaching staff made some adjustments after the Bison (3-1) came out in a different offense than anticipated.
“We hadn’t seen the smokestack-I until tonight, and Station Camp hadn’t run the smokestack-I until tonight,” Lane said. “We had to make some adjustments with their hurry-up offense. It took us a couple of drives. Station Camp was bringing up their linemen to block our linebackers. Once we made some adjustments to the D-line (defensive line) and the linebackers cleaned up, we were able to get to the football.”
The Panthers (3-0) had 12 tackles for losses, with Hunter Harper finishing with 11 tackles (including four for losses). Dalton collected nine tackles and one for a loss. Patton recorded seven and three tackles for losses, and Hoke made five stops and a pair of tackles for losses. Avery Hughes also had two stops for losses.
Portland West wasted little time in establishing dominance in the first quarter. Dalton ran 30 yards for a touchdown, and Hoke scampered 68 yards, with Dalton adding the two-point conversion run for a 14-0 advantage.
The Panthers tallied two more touchdowns in the second period.
Sebring blasted up the middle on a touchdown run, and Lane later hit Patton on a 61-yard scoring strike, with Hoke recording the conversion run for a 28-0 advantage at halftime.
In the third quarter, Lane found Dalton open for a 42-yard touchdown pass, and three minutes later, Lane hit Burnley on a 60-yard pass for the final score of the evening.
Portland West hosts Shafer next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.