The Portland Spikes baseball team remain unbeaten in five games after winning a trio of games last week.
“I love coaching these guys,” Spikes head coach John Thayer said. “They show up to practice and games with a great attitude. They work hard and always want to get better.”
On June 13, the Spikes defeated Bowling Green (Kentucky), 4-1.
Three pitchers — Jake Ausbrooks, Chase Runyon, and Mason Elliott — combined to strike out 10 Bowling Green batters and allowed four walks.
Portland collected 10 hits, with Ausbrooks, Caeson Utley, and Runyon each producing two hits. Elliott, Luke Newton, Ashton Darnell and Freddy Paxton all had one.
Both Ausbrooks and Utley drove in a pair of runs, with Paxton scoring twice. Both Ausbrooks and Darnell touched home plate once.
“Ausbrooks, Utley, Darnell and Runyon all hit the baseball well,” Thayer said. “Freddy Paxton made a lot of good things happen on the basepaths.
“We played great defense, and Ausbrooks totally dominated on the mound. Runyon did a great job of closing out the game and getting the save.”
The following day, the Spikes swept a twinbill over Rawlings SE MADD Mavericks from Bowling Green.
In the opener, Portland posted a 3-1 win.
The Spikes managed one hit in the game, an Utley single.
Newton and Isaac Callis combined to give up just four hits and struck out nine batters on the mound.
The Spikes scored twice in the first inning. Ausbrooks and Utley both walked and advanced 90 feet on a groundout. Ausbrooks came in on a passed ball, and Elliott hit a ball to the third baseman that allowed Utley to touch home plate.
Portland struck again in the bottom of the sixth.
Utley led off with a single and went to third on a throwing error. Then, Utley score on Elliott’s sacrifice fly.
The Mavericks managed just four baserunners and went down in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the nightcap, the Spikes won, 4-2.
The game was knotted up at 2-2 until the bottom of the fifth, when Runyon reached on a walk-off error that pushed across the two winning runs.
The rally occurred with two outs.
Ausbrooks singled, and Utley reached on an error that allowed Ausbrooks to advance to third base. Runyon came to the plate and hit a ground ball that was mishandled by the first baseman, with Ausbrooks and Utley both scoring on the play for the win.
The Spikes had led 2-0 after three innings.
In the bottom of the third, Caleb Butner walked and was sacrificed to second by Vinny Parker. Ausbrooks came to the plate and blasted a double to rightfield that drove in Butner.
Then, Utley drew a walk before Ausbrooks stole third base and later scored on a Runyon sacrifice fly.
The Mavericks scored a single run in the fourth and fifth innings.
Callis, Utley and Parker pitched for Portland and allowed just two hits and struck out three batters.
“In that sweep against the Mavericks, Ausbrooks hit the ball well in both games, and Utley did a good job of hitting and getting on base,” Thayer said. “Elliott had a sacrifice fly and did a nice job of getting the runner home on a groundout in game one.
“In game two, Parker did a good job, but was wild at times. He will work on that. Utley and Callis did a great job of throwing strikes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.