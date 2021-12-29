For 17 years now, Union Chapel General Baptist Church has been hosting a live nativity scene that has been used to tell the Christmas story about the birth of Jesus.
Over the years, the cast of actors in the nativity changes, but the message of the Christmas story and the chance to convey that to the Portland community has stayed the same.
Having the opportunity to sharing the message is what is important, according to Ashley Berry, who has helped put on the Christmas play at the church.
“I’d like to express our gratitude to the Portland and surrounding communities for coming out to see the live nativity each year,” Berry said. “This has become a Christmas tradition for many families and we love that we can be a small part of that. Jesus is the reason for the season, and every day in fact. We feel so bless to be a small part of telling His story.”
Not only are church members used as actors to help tell the story, but also animals are a big part of the event, with a live donkey for Mary and Joseph, as well as other animals on hand for the manager scene.
And, of course, Baby Jesus, who this year was portrayed by Elliott Freedle, and wrapped in swaddling clothes for the three-night event that was held Dec. 10-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.