Portland Mayor Mike Callis said that complying with a federal mandate for employee COVID-19 vaccinations could cost the city as much as $140,000 for the remainder of 2021.
The mayor made that statement during the Sept. 13 meeting of the Portland City Council.
President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that he would be requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting approximately 80 million Americans. Approximatly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be charged with setting the rules and enforcing them.
“I believe the reason you’re given one or the other (vaccine or testing) is because, when you look at the price to test everybody every week, they’re forcing you to make a mandate for vaccination,” Callis said. “That’s a decision this board will have to make.”
The mayor said that he had spoken to one company that provided an estimated cost of $75 per employee for COVID-19 testing. In regard to testing every city employee every week, Callis said, “We’re talking $140,000 in costs if that’s the road we went down.”
Callis added that, “there will probably be a host of lawsuits attached to that,” and that his office was waiting on formal language from OSHA on how to proceed.
“We’ve got to find out what the fine print is,” Callis said. “Once that rule comes out, I think that’s when the lawsuits will hit.”
Portland City Attorney John Bradley asked if anyone knew what percentage of Portland city employees were vaccinated against COVID-19. Callis said that it was unclear.
Thomas Dillard asked if the city should be collecting that information in light of the mandate. He also noted that his family members have been tested and in some cases have had false positives.
“Is that something we need to go ahead and ask,” Dillard said. “I don’t even know how it would be traceable.”
Portland Vice Mayor Drew Jennings asked if there were fines associated with failure to comply, and Callis said that indications were that there would be, although exact numbers were not yet available.
“We’’ll have to figure out how often those fines are given and measure that against what does it cost to say, ‘Yes, everyone is vaccinated,’ ” Callis said. “You also have to worry about the threat of losing people versus testing people every week. I don’t know who’s going to keep up with that.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.