Samantha Vance is not a gymnast.
However, it’s been a balancing act for the former Portland High School standout.
Vance entering her senior year at the University of Tennessee Southern, which was formerly Martin Methodist College.
Vance not only serves as captain of the women’s soccer team but has a full class load, graduating next May with a degree in nursing.
The school — located in Pulaski — changed its name to the University of Tennessee Southern in the spring.
“I make my classes my No. 1 priority,” Vance said. “Games are usually scheduled during times that I do not have classes, and practices are either early in the morning or late afternoon. The away games are more difficult. However, I bring my class work and study materials with me while I travel.”
Vance played on the defensive side of the soccer field for most of her career, but her college coach moved her to a midfielder spot, with the senior noticing the difference immediately.
“I truly did not realize the difference in recognition until this year, “Vance said. “Now, instead of stopping goals, I’m helping my team create an offensive attack.”
Vance also noticed how the speed of the game increased at the college level.
“My first season, it took a while to speed up,” Vance said. “But after adjusting to the speed and trailing harder, I eventually caught up.”
The Lady Firehawks reached the quarterfinals of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament in the spring, and the team is picked to win the Mid-South Conference this fall.
Vance has a wealth of good memories from her first three seasons, and expectations are high for a successful 2021 campaign.
“Some of my highlights have been selected as a captain, starting nursing school, and making new friends in nursing school,” Vance said. “My expectation for this year is to help my team to the best of my ability.”
After graduation next May, Vance plans to continue her nursing career in a patriotic way.
“I plan on joining the military to serve my country as a nurse,” Vance said. “I want to further my nursing education too.”
