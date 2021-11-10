Veterans in and around the Portland area for years were honored for their service with the annual Veterans Day Breakfast that was held in the Family Life Center of Portland First Baptist Church.
With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the annual Veterans Day Breakfast has been altered.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce, which has been involved with the event for four years now, made changes to the event last year, as an outdoor event was held to honor the veterans in 2020.
This year, the veterans event was combined with the monthly Portland Chamber of Commerce luncheons and was held on Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Southern Occasions Events Center on North Russell Street.
“The chamber has helped with the veterans breakfast for the past four years,” Chamber of Commerce Director Sherri Ferguson said. “Due to Covid-19 last year, we had an outdoor event honoring the veterans. This year after speaking with several on the committee, we felt it was best to combine it with our luncheon for those was would attend large gatherings. We love our veterans and want to honor them any chance we get.”
