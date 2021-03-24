Vickie Anette Wilkinson, 71, of Portland, passed away on March 6, 2021, at NHC in Hendersonville.
She was born in Portland on March 1, 1950, to Victor Keith and Martha Jackson Keith.
In addition to her father, Victor Keith, Mrs. Wilkinson is preceded in death by her sister, Jane Ellen Legge.
Mrs. Wilkinson is survived by: her husband, Howard Wilkinson; sons, Andy (Heather) Wilkinson of Marietta, G.A. Wilkinson of Murfreesboro, Ben (Lashon) Wilkinson of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Nate Wilkinson, Yabsera Wilkinson; mother, Martha Keith of Portland; sister, Sylvia (Troy) Tomlinson of Portland; and brothers-in-law, Mike Legge of Portland and Billy (Beth) Wilkinson of Cottontown.
There was a graveside fellowship on March 9 at Old Brush Cemetery, with a graveside service afterward, with James Parker officiating.
