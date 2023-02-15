The Simpson County Coroner has identified the individuals that perished in the one-vehicle traffic accident on Round Pond Church Road Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. They were Chance Allen Goostree, 18, of Franklin, and Hunter Jordan Bratcher, 19, of Franklin.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the collision at approximately 5:11 a.m. and arrived about five minutes later where they located a single-vehicle collision that had been on fire. The vehicle had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
A press release from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the traffic accident continues.
