An apparent ongoing dispute between one of Portland’s aldermen and a neighbor spilled into the public arena this week.
Police body camera footage was released to the media in which Thomas Dillard can be heard admitting to calling his neighbor the “n-word.”
In the video Dillard can be heard to say, “I called him the n-word. I ain’t going to lie,” while adding, “It might not be good to say with these cameras, but I’m ready to get this over with, man.”
Reached by phone Dillard referred all inquiries to his attorney, Thomas Martin of Gallatin. But Dillard also alluded to a number of incidents at the Deasy Lane residence. He was elected to the Portland City Council in 2020 and his term runs through 2024.
“There is more to the story than what is going on,” Dillard said. “It involves the police, the city mayor, the police chief. They’ve all known about incidents at this home. There’s a lengthy history… the incidents, the 911 hangups, the animal control calls, the fact the police won’t go over there by themselves.”
According to various media reports, the dispute has been over dogs belonging to Dillard’s neighbor, identified as Kelly Campos.
Reached by the Leader, Campos said the dispute went back to 2020 and that Dillard had called the police out for multiple reasons, including playing music too loud and her dogs being on his property.
“We don’t even talk to him,” Campos said. “He tried to say my German Shepherd was on his property but it was actually another (dog). Now it’s showed back up and we have proof.”
Campos also claimed that Dillard admitted in court he had called the Department of Childrens’ Services on her and her husband.
“He told the judge I’ve been abusing my kids, that my kids are in an unsafe environment,” she said.
When the latest incident occurred roughly two weeks ago, Campos, who is bi-racial, claimed she and her husband, who is Hispanic, were arguing with Dillard when he called them both the n-word.
“I work third shift and didn’t know the dog got out,” she said. “When I woke up and saw my dog was gone, Mr. Dillard threatened me, saying, ‘If you come over here I’m going to beat you down.’ After that he was like, ‘You (n-words).’
“I looked at my husband and was like, ‘Did he really just say that?’ ”
Campos said Dillard had threatened to kill her and her husband, before later claiming he had only threatened the dog.
Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said charges of animal cruelty were pending against Campos but declined further comment both on the incident and Dillard’s allegations. Williams also said the video footage could not be released at present, citing an ongoing investigation.
“I would just classify it as a neighbor dispute,” Williams said. “We’re going to answer the calls we’re dispatched to and we’re going to take the appropriate action, across the board.”
As of press time, Sumner County court records did not show any charges pending against Campos.
Mayor Mike Callis’ office issued the following statement:
“On the evening of Feb. 8, 2022, a local news channel released a story where a Portland City Council Member admitted to using inflammatory and divisive language toward a member of our community.
These hurtful comments by an elected official in our city has caused pain and suffering for our city employees, and for our community.
As Mayor I condemn those actions, as do the other six Council members. Many have reached out with their concerns and brokenness over this event that is affecting our city, and that they do not feel this Council member can any longer represent them or our community.
I hope that as we work to grow and heal together from this event, our community will become stronger. A resident reached out to me this morning saying, ‘Our nation needs healing, and it starts with us.’
Our City Attorney is reviewing this matter to see what options are available.”
Callis referred all other questions to the city attorney.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.