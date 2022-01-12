The following students have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Volunteer State Community College. The Dean’s List recognition is awarded to students that have completed a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 GPA during the awarding term.
- Samantha Allen of Portland
- Silas Davis of White House
- Ellie Altstadt of White House
- Taylor Stinson of White House
- Jordan Mailander of White House
- Christa Detterline of White House
- Boyd Schultheiss of Cottontown
- Hannah Grace Barnard of White House
- Sarah Cannon of White House
- Alexis Jordan of White House
- Lauryn Wright of Portland
- Hannah Walker of Portland
- Lucas Casavan of Cottontown
- Jordan Ham of White House
- Joseph Hubard of White House
- Jason Dillard of White House
- Abbie Gillock of Cottontown
- Edi Mihalcea of White House
- Zak Stimpson of White House
- Grace Sandidge of White House
- Jacob Johnson of White House
- Danielle Aubin of Bethpage
- Brooklyn Dixon of Cottontown
- Elexiah Phathanak of Portland
- Cody Honeycutt of White House
- Kayleigh Claborn of White House
- Cassidy Crawford of White House
Ragan Anderson of White House
Volunteer State Community College has more than 100 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing Education and Workforce Development extends the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu. Tennessee’s Community Colleges is a system of 13 colleges offering a high-quality, affordable, convenient and personal education to prepare students to achieve their educational and career goals in two years or less. We offer associates degree and certificate programs, workforce development programs and transfer pathways to four-year degrees. For more information, please visit us online at tncommunitycolleges.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.