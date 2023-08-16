Waffle House loses first battle to concerned Portland citizen

When big business wants a break on fees and costs in exchange for bringing jobs to a town, is it the right thing to provide these breaks to them when not providing these same breaks for every day citizens? One citizen, John McCloud, of Portland Tenn. certainly doesn’t think so, and he showed up to the city council meeting on Aug. 7 to voice his objection to Waffle House potentially receiving close to $20,000 in waived fees.
The meeting was called to order and John McCloud of Portland stepped up to speak about the Waffle House, and the potential fees being waived.
“I understand that the council will sometimes say they are gonna make that money back in sales tax and what not,” McCloud said. “The average Waffle House makes $655,897 in sales per year. A town the size of Portland would actually have around $500,000 in sales, which would amount to $12,500 a year in taxes. It would take a long time, you know, a year and a half just to get even on what you’re going to waive tonight, if you do that.”
McCloud was visually agitated that this could potentially happen in his town, especially when Waffle House is actually in the real estate business as well as the restaurant business.
“I am against that. I’m against waiving anything for them,” McCloud said. “A farmer here on North Russell about six months ago, it cost him $30,000 dollars in order to cut two lots off his farm and pay bills off. He didn’t get anything waived, he had to pay it,” said McCloud. “So, when you have a guy that’s born and raised here having to pay $30,000 dollars in fees, it’s hard for me to see giving that kind of money to somebody else that’s looking to come in and make a profit.”
McCloud had also put in for an availability letter the same month that Waffle House put in for theirs.
“I also put in a letter for availability for two different projects in May,” said McCloud. “I still don’t have a letter for either one. I don’t think that’s right delaying my letter when I know we have capacity. So, when we have capacity, I don’t believe it’s right dragging your feet for what’s going on three months now. My name’s not Waffle House, but I deserve my letter just like everyone else. I just want everybody to be on an equal playing field.”
The city council, after hearing both arguments regarding resolution 23-79, voted to keep the fees in place. Other issues involved with Waffle House included the restaurant being required to install a $37,000 dollar sprinkler system or a 12” water line and hydrant installed. The ball is now in the restaurant’s court. Whether they will pay the fees, or decide not to bring the business to Portland remains to be seen.
