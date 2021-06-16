Stephen Walker was paying attention to the administration when he was a classroom teacher.
Now, a new segment of teachers will pay attention to him.
Walker was recently named as an assistant principal at Portland High School, replacing the retiring Alva Hall.
“I knew Mrs. Hall was retiring,” Walker said. “(Portland High Principal) David (Woods) and I have worked together through our doctorate programs. So, we have had many conversations. I see it as a chance to kind of get back to where I started and focus on the mentoring side of these studnts’ careers.”
Walker began to view administration differently during a three-year stint as an English instructor at Knox Doss Middle at Drakes Creek, during which he was named the school’s teacher of the year during his final year there.
“After seeing how Kenny (Powell, the former KDDC principal and current Beech High principal) did it at Knox Doss and after being at Station Camp (High School), I started wanting to do it on my own,” Walker said. “I liked working with the teachers, and I saw the impact if I moved into a role in administration I could have on multiple classrooms instead of just my own.”
Walker began his educational career in 2003 at Station Camp High, serving as an English instructor and assistant football coach for nine years. Following the three-year stop at Knox Doss — where he also served as an assistant football coach and the girls head basketball coach for one season — Walker has been an assistant principal and athletic director at Gallatin’s Rucker-Stewart Middle School under principal Bryan Adams, Jodi Green and then Pamela Harrison for the past seven years.
“I don’t really prefer one over the other,” Walker said in comparing being in a high school compared to a middle school. “The things I have loved about both … I love the mentoring side of high school and feeling like I’m helping students decide what they’re going to do next. Middle school helped me to become a better teacher, because I’m building the foundation. They are trying to find out who they are. That’s a huge need, especially in today’s society.”
Walker will join Allen Dyer and Kim Meadows as assistant principals at Portland High. Walker will assume Hall’s special-education responsibilities, and he will be responsible for one-third of the school’s disciplinary issues, along with Dyer and Meadows.
“I fully expect that there’ll be a learning curve, but I think it’ll be more toward the structure of the building, just in terms of the way we do things,” Walker said. “I’ve always focused on relationships and holding the kids to a standard. I don’t think I’ll have any problem in relating to the kids.
“I want to jump in and be willing to help and be a part of something. Even if I’m unfamiliar with it, I’m going to find a way to help out. I’m willing to be there for anything. I see this as a way of serving, whether it’s kids or adults.”
Though he’s a Gallatin resident, Walker is already somewhat familiar with Portland as his wife — Amanda Walker — is the guidance counselor at Gateview Elementary.
“We’re familiar with the community and the love for that community,” the 41-year-old Walker said.
After concluding his responsibilities at Rucker-Stewart, Walker will begin working at Portland High in mid-June.
“I can’t wait to get settled and get it started, whether it’s seeing the kids on the first day coming in or hanging out in the cafateria and having those conversations … also to work with the teachers … Friday-night football is going to be fun too,” Walker said. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me and welcome me to the Panther nation. It’s been pretty awesome to see the love shared.”
