WATT HARDISON PHOTO

Watt Hardison Elementary School named its students of the month for September. The focus was on maintaining a positive attitude, even when things don’t go their way. Students of the month for September are pictured left to right (front row): Weston Anglea, Stella Riley, Indigo McCurdy, Shelby Hawkins, Raylin Huskins and Brody England; (middle row): Mikey Lowe, Riley Fair, Parker Owens, Brady Cameron, Ivy Blankenship, Dulce Mejia and Olivia Mahoney; (back row): Makenna Hammock, Madysen Schneider, Mollie Johnson, Braxton Sims, Abby Burdick and Adalyn Green.

 Photo submitted by Haley Hall

