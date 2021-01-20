Wendel Gregory, 80, of Westmoreland, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Gregory was born in Portland on July 19, 1940, to the late Harvey Jack Gregory and Essie Mae Deasey.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gregory was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Gregory.
Mr. Gregory is survived by: his wife, Lila Gregory of Westmoreland; daughter, Moniece Gregory of Westmoreland; son Dale Wendel Gregory of Westmoreland; sister Margaret King of Portland; and brother, Norbert Gregory of Columbus, Ohio.
Funeral for Mr. Gregory were held on Jan. 17 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Tim Huntsman officiating.
Visitation was held on Jan. 15, Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 prior to the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment was held in Fairfield Cemetery.
