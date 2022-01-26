The Portland West boys advanced in the AA area tournament Saturday by defeating Sycamore 31-26 at home.
The Panthers led 17-14 at halftime and took a 22-19 advantage into the final six minutes of action.
‘We’ve been telling the guys we are in a big pond and there are no guppies,” Coach Alex Meadows stated. “It doesn’t matter if it’s an eighth or ninth seed, anybody can win on any given night. Tonight, we didn’t execute on offense like we had practiced. We shot too many threes and continued to shoot them.”
The two teams were knotted up at 9-9 after the first period of play but behind a pair of three-pointers from Tristan Calvert and two Cayden Lane foul shots, the Purple took a three-point lead into the locker room at the break.
In the third quarter, the Knights tied the game on a 3-pointer by Owen McMahon. Two Avery Hughes’ inside shots, including an old-fashioned three-point play, pushed the lead to five, 22-17.
Hicks Hunter tallied late for the Knights and the third quarter ended with the Purple on top 22-19.
Hunter closed the gap to one, 22-21, with the first basket of the final six minutes. Keilen Dalton pulled down an offensive rebound and scored but the Knights made it a one-point play with a field goal.
After that, Calvert tallied, and Lane knocked home a jumper to build a 28-23 margin. Sycamore’s Landon Arndt dropped in two free throws, but Calvert knocked home a pair from the stripe for a 30-25 bulge.
Hunter nailed one of two at the free throw line before Portland West’s Evan Brown sealed the deal with one of two for the final margin of victory.
Calvert had 15 points to pace Portland West with Hughes netting seven, and Lane had six.
Hunter led the Knights with 12 points.
West girls end seasonThe Portland West girls lost their final two games of the season in postseason action to finish 8-6 for the year.
The Panther girls lost in the Sumner County tournament two weeks ago to Hawkins, 30-28, and fell this past Saturday to Knox Doss in the AA area tournament at home.
“We lost our last two games in the final seconds,” Coach Rachel James remarked.
In the Hawkins game in the county tournament, Madison Fitzgerald led the way with 15 while Isabella Curtis netted five. Guorchiek Mut contributed four, and Ke’Ava Bradley and Nyalauk Pal each tallied two.
Last Saturday, the Panther girls hosted Knox Doss in the first round of the area AA tournament and lost 37-36.
“We lost again in the final 30 seconds,” James pointed out. “We were up three and Knox Doss stole the basketball and hit a layup, then fouls became a factor. I played four of my five starters with four fouls in the second half and lost my point guard in the last few seconds of the game.
The Purple trailed 10-8 after six minutes of action but took an 18-15 advantage into the locker room at the break. The score was tied at 24-24 heading into the fourth period and the Mustang girls were able to pull out the win.
Fitzgerald and Mut both reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Curtis netted seven and Kenslee Gregory had six.
Mia Rivers scored 11 for the Mustangs.
James loses eighth graders Mykel Thornton, Kenslee Gregory, Ke’Ava Bradley, Nyalauk Pal, Hailey Riveria, Isabella Curtis, and Madison Fitzgerald to the high school.
“I’m proud of the team,” James said. “They played like a team, and it was a fun team to coach. They played the way I wanted them to, and I couldn’t ask for any better leadership from the eighth graders.”
