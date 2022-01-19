A 9-0 offensive blitz in the third quarter by Portland West propelled the Panthers to a 44-28 win over Knox Doss for the Sumner County AA Middle School tournament championship last Thursday.
The win marked the third straight year a team from Portland laid claim to the county title. Portland West won in 2019, and Portland East took the championship in 2020.
Portland West fell behind in the first quarter but rebounded with a strong second period to hold a 21-18 advantage at the break.
The Panthers took over the contest in the third and coasted to the victory.
“This was a great team win,” assistant coach Tim Coker stated. ‘Our head coach was out sick and Keilen (Dalton) didn’t play much in the first half. We had guys to step up in J.J. Shrum and Will Caudill. J.J. increased his scoring output and Will was a big man inside by pulling down rebounds and giving our guys a rest.”
The Purple trailed 13-9 after six minutes of play, but the team didn’t panic according to Coker.
“That shows the maturity of this team,” Coker remarked. “Everyone stepped up and played their game. Knox Doss jumped out to a lead, but we never panicked.”
Avery Hughes led the scoring in the opening six minutes with four points while Cayden Lane and Shrum each had two and Tristan Calvert contributed one.
The score was tied on two different occasions in the second with Calvert’s bomb from the three-point line creating a 18-18 deadlock. Shawn Sebring netted a foul shot to give Portland West a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Shrum closed out the first half with a shot as the Panthers led 21-18 at halftime.
Calvert led the offense in the third with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers and Hughes netted a single foul shot as Portland West increased their lead to 12 points, 30-18.
Knox Doss opened up the fourth with a basket, but Shrum connected again, and Cayden Lane drilled a free throw to increase the spread to 13 at 33-20.
Sebring made back-to-back buckets after a Mustang field goal as Portland West led 37-22.
Knox Doss would trim the deficit to 11, 39-28 with 1:30 left. But the Panthers closed the deal with five straight to create their final margin of victory.
Calvert paced Portland West in scoring with 12 while Shrum followed with ten and Sebring had nine. Hughes fired in seven and Dalton and Lane each contributed three.
Justice Kihn topped the Mustangs with 14.
West 34, Hawkins 16Portland West opened up the tournament on Jan. 10 by defeating Hawkins, 34-16.
The Panthers led 7-5 after one quarter of action and increased their advantage to 10 points, 17-7, at halftime.
Calvert had a pair of three-pointers, Dalton and Hughes each tallied four and Evan brown contributed three points.
The Purple connected on seven field goals in the first 12 minutes.
Portland West put the contest away in the third by outscoring Hawkins 13-0 to build a 23-point edge, 30-7.
Dalton popped in five points, Brown had four, and Hughes and Sebring each scored two.
The Commandos outscored the Purple 9-4 in the final six minutes of action but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
Dalton led the Panthers in scoring with nine with Brown chipping in with seven and Hughes and Calvert each finishing with six. TJ Diviney netted four and Sebring rounded out the offense with two.
Portland West will play Thursday (Jan. 20) in the regionals at home.
