Alex Meadows isn’t worried about replacing Bill Runyon as the head boys basketball coach at Portland West Middle School.
In fact, Meadows is looking forward to getting the season started on Nov. 10.
Though the Panthers have no returning starters, Meadows is optimistic about the upcoming season after the Panthers finished with a 9-8 record and won the Sumner County AA championship for the second year in a row last season
“Coach Runyon built this program, and I thank him for the game experience I picked up while working with him,” Meadows said. “We will look to keep many things traditional to the program, and I will look to add my own flair to several things as well.”
The transition from Coach Runyon, who coached Portland West from 2009-2020, to Coach Meadows was made easier as Meadows was Runyon’s assistant for several years and also coached the junior varsity last year. All those players have moved to the varsity team, and thus, Meadows is familiar with the personnel.
“This a good group of boys I have had the fortune of coaching on the JV team,” Meadows said. “We played a ton of games last season. This was by far one of the most experienced JV teams we’ve had in years with many of them having experience playing travel leagues elsewhere. This was a very fun transition with me taking over the program.”
Meadows was still assessing his team and hasn’t decided on a starting five.
However, the first-year coach has several candidates to choose from.
“Lex Stagner and Jack Regen are our two eighth-grade captains,” Meadows said. “Lex does a ton of great things with rebounding and putting up tough post shots. Jack has great range ability with his shooting.”
Meadows is looking for Ryan McGee, Tristan Calvert, Evan Brown, Caden Lane, Malik Coburn, Braden Callis, J.J. Shrum, and Ben Bradley to round out the rotation.
“Evan, Tristan, Caden, Malik, Braden and J.J. are my returning players who we will build our future program around with a lot of game experience,” Meadows said. “Tristan and Evan were two pieces to our team last year who picked up big points and assists when we needed them the most. Ryan and Ben are two new eighth-graders who will see a large portion of minutes in their first year with the program.”
With a lot of youth on this years’ squad, Meadows will rely on whoever has the hot hand in close games.
“It will be very interesting to watch this year fold out with a young team who has a chance to really be something special,” Meadows said. “We were a balanced team last year that could play inside and shot very well from the outside. We hope to teach that whoever the hot hand in that game is the one we keep feeding the basketball to.”
Expectations are always high at Portland West, and this season is no different.
“Expectations are very important to me as a coach,” Meadows said. “I expect my boys to come to practice each day and give their absolute best for this town. I want to win and will do everything I can to put us there. I want the boys to expect to work hard each game and let their practice time speak on the scoreboard and in the books. This season will be challenging with many outside forces at work. We are just glad to have basketball and get these boys on a court so they can play the game we love.”
The county competition is expected to be challenging as always.
“We have a very competitive county we play in,” Meadows said. This year will be interesting because none of us had spring or summer practice. Most of these kids haven’t seen basketball practice since last February. This year’s county is wide open for anyone, and I hope that my boys can be right there competing to the very end.”
